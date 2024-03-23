HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,758 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

