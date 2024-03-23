HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,572 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.38. 410,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.83 and a one year high of $300.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.59.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

