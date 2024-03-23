HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

