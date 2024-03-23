HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $130,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 576,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

