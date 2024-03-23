HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

EVAX stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.