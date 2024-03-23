HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FATE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

