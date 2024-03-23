HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of AXSM opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,427,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

