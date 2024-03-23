HC Wainwright Trims Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Target Price to $12.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 285,143 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

