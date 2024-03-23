Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 18.01% 11.30% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Santa Clarita and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $193.52 million 1.40 $34.84 million $2.36 7.83

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

