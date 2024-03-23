Head to Head Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) vs. Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $27.33 million 0.83 -$111.07 million ($11.26) -0.24 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.59 -$130,000.00 $0.01 46.05

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.6% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Local Bounti has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -311.00% -84.66% -25.78% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.94%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

