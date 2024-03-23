Head to Head Survey: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.41% 17.37% 8.29% Atlas Energy Solutions 17.17% 47.40% 9.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $63.35 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $2.64 6.25 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.64 $105.43 million $1.57 14.25

This table compares Repsol and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repsol and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 4 2 0 2.33 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Repsol.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Repsol pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas Energy Solutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Repsol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Repsol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

