HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HCW)

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

In other HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT news, insider David Di Pilla purchased 31,912,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,603,677.45 ($28,028,735.16). 26.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

