Hedera Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $49.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00085301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.608044 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1063208 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $55,170,909.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

