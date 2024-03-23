Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.25. 1,638,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 173,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.