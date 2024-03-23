Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.25. 1,638,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 173,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

