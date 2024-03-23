Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.8 %

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.