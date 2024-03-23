Herman L. Word, Jr. Sells 1,858 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.