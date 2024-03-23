HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.50

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 462.71 ($5.89), with a volume of 554955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.77).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,891.89%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

