Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.55

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.55 and last traded at $182.77, with a volume of 115109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.61.

Hitachi Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

