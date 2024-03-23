Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Shares Down 1.5%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 3,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hour Loop stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hour Loop were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

