Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $157,820.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $183.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

