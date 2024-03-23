Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

