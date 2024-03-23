Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $283.58 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.62. The company has a market capitalization of $520.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

