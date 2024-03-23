Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $834,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 7.0 %

NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

