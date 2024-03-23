Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $976,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

