Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

T opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

