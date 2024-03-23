Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

