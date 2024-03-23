Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.