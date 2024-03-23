Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $73.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

