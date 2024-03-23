Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 11,538 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

