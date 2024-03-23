Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,232 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

