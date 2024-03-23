Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,360 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

