Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,590 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

