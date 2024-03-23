Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 909 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

