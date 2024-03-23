Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humacyte by 57.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

