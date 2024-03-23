HUYA Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

