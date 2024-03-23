HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Up 0.7%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.30 ($0.53). 184,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 217,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,046.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

