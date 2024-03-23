IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $40.42 Average PT from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

