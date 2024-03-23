iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $263.77 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00005562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $263.77 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,550.19 or 1.00043174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00152279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

