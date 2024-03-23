IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

