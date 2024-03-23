IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $31.56.
IGM Financial Company Profile
