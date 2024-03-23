Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Mixed Rating from OTR Global

OTR Global reaffirmed their mixed rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.95.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $233.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

