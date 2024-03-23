Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Imagine Lithium Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
