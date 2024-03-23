Independent Investors Inc. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CRWD opened at $327.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

