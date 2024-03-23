Independent Investors Inc. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %
CRWD opened at $327.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.