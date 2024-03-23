Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 13,322 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

