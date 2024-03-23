Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 1,671 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

