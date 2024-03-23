Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

