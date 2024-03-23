Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 9,907 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 182,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

