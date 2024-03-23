Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLOF opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

