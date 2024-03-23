Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

