Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6,367.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.