Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 4,894 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 899,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAX opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

